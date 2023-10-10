AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm set an “underweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Separately, DNB Markets raised AB SKF (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.40.
AB SKF (publ) Stock Down 2.6 %
AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter. AB SKF (publ) had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 13.18%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AB SKF will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AB SKF (publ) engages in the design, development, and manufacture of bearings, seals, lubrication systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in segments, Industrial and Automotive. It offers rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, thin section bearing, industrial and automotive seals, lubrication management solutions, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, vehicle aftermarket, and waste electric and electronic equipment products.
