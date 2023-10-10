Abacus Wealth Partners LLC Has $399,000 Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Abacus Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,682 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in V. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its position in Visa by 1.2% during the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 77,046 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,371,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $677,000. Point72 Europe London LLP grew its position in Visa by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 24,871 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,167,000 after buying an additional 8,971 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Visa by 9.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 371,379 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $83,731,000 after buying an additional 30,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 7.9% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,257 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,469,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on V. Raymond James increased their price target on Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.64.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of Visa stock opened at $234.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $239.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.01. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $250.06. The company has a market cap of $436.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,100 shares of company stock worth $7,923,039 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.