Abacus Wealth Partners LLC Has $399,000 Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Abacus Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,682 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in V. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its position in Visa by 1.2% during the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 77,046 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,371,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $677,000. Point72 Europe London LLP grew its position in Visa by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 24,871 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,167,000 after buying an additional 8,971 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Visa by 9.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 371,379 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $83,731,000 after buying an additional 30,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 7.9% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,257 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,469,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on V. Raymond James increased their price target on Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.64.
Visa Stock Performance
Shares of Visa stock opened at $234.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $239.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.01. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $250.06. The company has a market cap of $436.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.
Visa Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.84%.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,100 shares of company stock worth $7,923,039 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
