Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 872.7% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Accenture by 131.6% during the first quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.23, for a total transaction of $926,553.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,951,367.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total value of $2,244,200.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 36,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,552,500.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,930 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.23, for a total transaction of $926,553.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,982 shares in the company, valued at $6,951,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,430 shares of company stock valued at $7,735,251 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Price Performance

NYSE ACN opened at $312.01 on Tuesday. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $330.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $315.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 10.72%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.11 EPS for the current year.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Barclays raised their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.24.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

