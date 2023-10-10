Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Stock Position Reduced by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 99.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,270,346 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 70,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,935,000 after buying an additional 10,261 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 97,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,104,000. Institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on ATVI shares. Barclays downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut Activision Blizzard to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.32.

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

ATVI opened at $94.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $74.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.33. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.94 and a fifty-two week high of $94.44.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 24.87%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.26%.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.