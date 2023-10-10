Alera Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,348 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 0.3% of Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNH. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 25 LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth $34,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of UNH stock opened at $526.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $497.17 and its 200 day moving average is $490.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.63. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $445.68 and a 12-month high of $558.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $92.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.57 EPS. Research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were given a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $592.00 to $572.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $616.00 to $561.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. HSBC started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $529.00 to $531.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $573.52.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total transaction of $2,024,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

