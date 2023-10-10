Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Position Reduced by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 115.0% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 167.3% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. 86.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Ally Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Ally Financial from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Ally Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.09.

Ally Financial Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $25.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.34. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $21.58 and a one year high of $35.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 14.59%. Ally Financial’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.79%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

