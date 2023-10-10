AMC Networks’ (AMCX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn restated their buy rating on shares of AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AMC Networks in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on AMC Networks from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on AMC Networks from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of AMC Networks in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.00.

AMC Networks Stock Performance

AMC Networks stock opened at $12.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.78 million, a P/E ratio of -58.85 and a beta of 1.17. AMC Networks has a 52-week low of $9.96 and a 52-week high of $27.46.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $678.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.57 million. AMC Networks had a positive return on equity of 41.42% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AMC Networks will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acrisure Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 155.1% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 170,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 103,900 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AMC Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Networks



AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

Featured Articles

