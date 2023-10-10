AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Receives “Buy” Rating from Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on AMC Networks from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AMC Networks in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on AMC Networks from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of AMC Networks in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $12.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.33. AMC Networks has a 1-year low of $9.96 and a 1-year high of $27.46. The stock has a market cap of $537.78 million, a PE ratio of -58.85 and a beta of 1.17.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.25. AMC Networks had a positive return on equity of 41.42% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. The business had revenue of $678.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AMC Networks will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AMC Networks by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,747,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,738,000 after acquiring an additional 60,779 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AMC Networks by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,158,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,111,000 after acquiring an additional 30,925 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in AMC Networks by 280.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,377,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,493 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in AMC Networks by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,278,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,478,000 after acquiring an additional 114,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in AMC Networks by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,130,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,881,000 after acquiring an additional 16,984 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

