Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Sold by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ameren by 100,874.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,273,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,604,406,000 after purchasing an additional 74,200,015 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in Ameren by 133.8% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,990,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,131,000 after buying an additional 2,855,894 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ameren by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,824,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,051,453,000 after buying an additional 2,200,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ameren by 8.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,302,326,000 after buying an additional 1,029,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ameren by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,978,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,810,808,000 after buying an additional 681,658 shares in the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameren Stock Performance

AEE opened at $75.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.46. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $69.71 and a twelve month high of $92.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 10.50%. Ameren’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 59.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ameren from $101.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ameren from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameren

In other Ameren news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $251,232.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,849,813.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ameren Profile

(Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

See Also

