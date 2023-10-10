Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Buys 1,409 Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 44.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $89,000. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 8,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 144,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,975,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $638,000. Finally, GenTrust LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 483,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,114,000 after purchasing an additional 63,891 shares during the period.

VWOB stock opened at $58.12 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.18. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $55.45 and a twelve month high of $64.66.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.2966 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

