Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $313,000 Holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QUS. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 193.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Values Added Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF stock opened at $121.80 on Tuesday. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.14 and a fifty-two week high of $127.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $975.62 million, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.74.

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

