Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,340 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,868,000. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 57.5% in the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 1,636,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,300,000 after purchasing an additional 597,330 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 11.7% in the second quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 1,487,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,116,000 after purchasing an additional 156,348 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 988,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,526,000 after purchasing an additional 29,910 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 778,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,732,000 after purchasing an additional 87,993 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGCP opened at $21.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.29. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.14 and a fifty-two week high of $23.20.

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

