Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Lowers Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 26.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,918 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 2,813 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Boston Partners raised its position in Halliburton by 98.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,628,480 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $779,876,000 after purchasing an additional 12,228,234 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at about $457,245,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in Halliburton by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 15,936,342 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $627,088,000 after purchasing an additional 8,791,319 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Halliburton by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,217,776 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $677,520,000 after purchasing an additional 6,815,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Halliburton by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 11,428,444 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $449,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Price Performance

HAL stock opened at $41.31 on Tuesday. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $27.84 and a 52-week high of $43.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.13.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Halliburton from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Halliburton from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Halliburton from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Halliburton from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $147,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,950,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $147,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,950,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,012,362. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,913 shares of company stock valued at $6,947,523 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

