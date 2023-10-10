Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 14,550 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 70.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,550 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 176.6% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Prostatis Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

BATS COWZ opened at $49.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.29 and a 200-day moving average of $48.18. The company has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Increases Dividend

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a $0.3003 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This is an increase from Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

