Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 4,579 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 36.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,579 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,540,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,155 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 136.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 16,881,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,276,000 after buying an additional 9,729,561 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,904,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,412,000 after buying an additional 91,766 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,274,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,216,000 after buying an additional 175,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25,897.7% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,549,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,956,000 after buying an additional 4,532,350 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $41.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.14. The firm has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $44.91.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

