Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 794 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,011 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 45,849 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 7.7% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,068 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 11.2% in the second quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 7,911 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 26.2% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,824 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on BHP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of BHP Group from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BHP Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,950.00.

BHP Group Stock Performance

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $56.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.99. BHP Group Limited has a 12 month low of $46.92 and a 12 month high of $71.52.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

