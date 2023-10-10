Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 9,348 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,348 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Crown Castle in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its position in Crown Castle by 234.2% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $137.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Argus began coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $162.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.16.

Crown Castle Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Crown Castle stock opened at $93.18 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.31. The stock has a market cap of $40.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.97 and a 12 month high of $153.98.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 23.85%. Crown Castle’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Research analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is presently 158.88%.

Crown Castle Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.