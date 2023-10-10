Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report) by 67.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,584 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000.

Shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF stock opened at $28.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $731.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.10 and its 200 day moving average is $27.30. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $25.63 and a 1 year high of $35.14.

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

