Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Meta Platforms (META)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META):

10/9/2023 – Meta Platforms had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $389.00 to $372.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/4/2023 – Meta Platforms had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $425.00 to $400.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/2/2023 – Meta Platforms had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They now have a $390.00 price target on the stock.

9/28/2023 – Meta Platforms had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $425.00 price target on the stock.

9/28/2023 – Meta Platforms had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp. They now have a $356.00 price target on the stock.

9/28/2023 – Meta Platforms had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $375.00 price target on the stock.

9/28/2023 – Meta Platforms had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $385.00 price target on the stock.

9/28/2023 – Meta Platforms had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $380.00 price target on the stock.

9/27/2023 – Meta Platforms had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $375.00 to $380.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/22/2023 – Meta Platforms had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a $385.00 price target on the stock.

8/28/2023 – Meta Platforms is now covered by analysts at CICC Research. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/21/2023 – Meta Platforms is now covered by analysts at Wedbush. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock.

8/18/2023 – Meta Platforms had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $400.00 price target on the stock.

8/18/2023 – Meta Platforms had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $365.00 to $375.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

NASDAQ:META opened at $318.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $819.19 billion, a PE ratio of 37.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $326.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $301.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.60.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.45, for a total value of $193,261.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,255,319. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.45, for a total value of $193,261.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,255,319. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $3,258,780.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,052,209.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,301 shares of company stock valued at $12,256,842. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.6% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.5% during the second quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.2% during the second quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,127 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.8% during the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.1% during the second quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

