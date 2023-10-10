Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 998 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $3,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 54.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AIT opened at $158.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.51 and a twelve month high of $162.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.18. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 25.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AIT shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $161.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $162.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at Applied Industrial Technologies

In related news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 9,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.16, for a total value of $1,524,488.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 292,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,062,047.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 9,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.16, for a total value of $1,524,488.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 292,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,062,047.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.67, for a total transaction of $4,610,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,455,516.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

