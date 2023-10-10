Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,003 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 170,722 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $9,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ANET. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 2,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 14,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 284 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.65, for a total value of $54,428.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,695.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 284 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.65, for a total transaction of $54,428.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,695.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 13,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total value of $2,296,355.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,115,444.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,712 shares of company stock valued at $25,636,587 over the last 90 days. 18.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $193.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.40.

Arista Networks Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of ANET stock opened at $196.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $185.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.53. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.20 and a twelve month high of $198.70. The company has a market capitalization of $60.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.17.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.48% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The company’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

