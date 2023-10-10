Arlington Partners LLC Buys 22 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 220.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 98,894.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,736,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,895,257,000 after acquiring an additional 17,718,899 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $1,068,137,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 15,671.5% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 334,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $886,014,000 after buying an additional 331,923 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Booking by 503.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,684,000 after buying an additional 157,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Booking by 3,557.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,870,000 after acquiring an additional 138,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,176.29, for a total value of $2,382,217.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,449 shares in the company, valued at $122,125,174.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,192.59, for a total value of $542,740.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,907,641.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,176.29, for a total transaction of $2,382,217.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,449 shares in the company, valued at $122,125,174.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,341 shares of company stock valued at $13,450,436 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BKNG. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,373.00 to $2,402.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Booking from $3,200.00 to $3,450.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Booking from $3,325.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,200.71.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of BKNG opened at $3,009.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $107.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.33. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,616.85 and a twelve month high of $3,251.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3,100.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,829.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $28.84 by $8.78. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 285.21% and a net margin of 23.04%. The company’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $19.08 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 143.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

