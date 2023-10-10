Arlington Partners LLC Decreases Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Arlington Partners LLC cut its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 47.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 103,194.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 72,134,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,045,225,000 after acquiring an additional 72,064,901 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 106,553.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,185,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,582,902,000 after acquiring an additional 7,178,474 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $708,259,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,591,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,011,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,780 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,309,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,431,195,000 after buying an additional 997,389 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $234.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.46 and a 1-year high of $264.19. The company has a market capitalization of $70.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.77.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.02. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 94.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 55.39%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.73.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

