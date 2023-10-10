Arlington Partners LLC Increases Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 703.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 85.7% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 82.0% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $549,738.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,058 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,317.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $1,033,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 166,992 shares in the company, valued at $6,637,932. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $549,738.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,317.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

USB stock opened at $32.01 on Tuesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $49.95. The company has a market cap of $49.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.84 and a 200 day moving average of $34.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 16.59%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.19%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.43.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

