Arlington Partners LLC Sells 2,490 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Arlington Partners LLC lowered its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,165 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,490 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 902.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,397,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,056 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 11,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 201,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,599,000 after buying an additional 36,146 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 101.5% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 10,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial Trading Down 0.7 %

Regions Financial stock opened at $16.41 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.22. The company has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.19. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $13.94 and a 52-week high of $24.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 26.86%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $209,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 281,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,884,490.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on RF. DA Davidson upped their price target on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.79.

View Our Latest Analysis on RF

Regions Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.