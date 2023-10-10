Arlington Partners LLC Trims Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Arlington Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 52.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,613,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $628,529,000 after acquiring an additional 111,170 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,589,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $655,378,000 after acquiring an additional 413,421 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,353,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,839,000 after acquiring an additional 356,957 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,247,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,753,000 after acquiring an additional 103,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,979,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,466,000 after acquiring an additional 514,817 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of PRU stock opened at $93.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.37 and a fifty-two week high of $110.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.86. The company has a market capitalization of $33.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.38.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.10). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRU. StockNews.com began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James upgraded Prudential Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.91.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

