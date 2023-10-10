Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 137,591 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 99.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,649 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,591 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Corning were worth $9,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Corning by 24.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,905 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Alight Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,437,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Corning by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 41,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinsale Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Corning in the 1st quarter valued at about $830,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of GLW opened at $29.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.33, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.75. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $29.16 and a 12-month high of $37.10.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 16,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $572,317.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,196.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 16,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $572,317.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,196.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $3,378,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 847,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,627,671.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

