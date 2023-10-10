Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Stake in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Free Report) by 131.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,324 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.63% of Monarch Casino & Resort worth $8,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,264,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,903,000 after buying an additional 129,911 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 4.7% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,147,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,871,000 after acquiring an additional 51,194 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 929,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,203,000 after acquiring an additional 33,408 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 2.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 578,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,962,000 after acquiring an additional 14,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 925.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 570,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,757,000 after acquiring an additional 514,761 shares during the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MCRI opened at $62.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.52. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.99 and a 1-year high of $85.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Monarch Casino & Resort ( NASDAQ:MCRI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $123.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.57 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 18.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

In other news, President Bob Farahi sold 905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total transaction of $61,621.45. Following the transaction, the president now owns 997,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,933,052.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,104 shares of company stock valued at $2,353,443. 24.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1972 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

