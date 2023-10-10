Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Stock Position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) by 621.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,399 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,054 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.27% of Cogent Communications worth $8,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cogent Communications by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,172,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,811,000 after purchasing an additional 90,137 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Cogent Communications by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,108,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,348,000 after purchasing an additional 69,092 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cogent Communications by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,754,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,596,000 after purchasing an additional 48,110 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Cogent Communications by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,344,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,699,000 after purchasing an additional 103,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cogent Communications by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 962,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,773,000 after purchasing an additional 33,928 shares during the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCOI stock opened at $64.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.75 and a 1 year high of $75.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.46.

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.19). Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 161.48%. The business had revenue of $239.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.80 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.945 per share. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is 16.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CCOI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cogent Communications from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. TheStreet upgraded Cogent Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cogent Communications from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cogent Communications in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.60.

In other news, VP David Allen Kapp sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $326,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,600 shares in the company, valued at $692,392. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 18,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $1,197,331.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,840,590 shares in the company, valued at $318,607,633.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP David Allen Kapp sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $326,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,314 shares of company stock worth $6,409,000. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

