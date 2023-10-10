Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys Shares of 434,131 Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 434,131 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,066,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.34% of Navient at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navient in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Navient by 299.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Navient in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Navient by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,042 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Navient by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,646 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navient Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $17.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 12.78, a quick ratio of 12.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.43. Navient Co. has a 12 month low of $14.21 and a 12 month high of $19.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.14. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.56.

Navient Announces Dividend

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.06). Navient had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Navient Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $380,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 404,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,681,104.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NAVI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Navient from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Compass Point cut their price target on Navient from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on Navient from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Navient in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Navient presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.95.

Navient Profile

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

