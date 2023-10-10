Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 31.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 18,167 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $8,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Xylem in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in Xylem in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 64.7% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on XYL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Melius raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Xylem from $125.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. 888 restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.00.

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of XYL stock opened at $91.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.64. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $84.15 and a one year high of $118.58. The firm has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. Xylem had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 70.21%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Stories

