Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Stock Holdings in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Free Report) by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,447,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 792,910 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 1.57% of GoPro worth $10,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GPRO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of GoPro by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,971,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,157 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of GoPro by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,278,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,819 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of GoPro by 426.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,000,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 810,727 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of GoPro by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,526,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,602,000 after purchasing an additional 580,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of GoPro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,813,000. 54.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at GoPro

In other news, CAO Charles Lafrades sold 7,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total transaction of $27,785.57. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 105,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,698.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on GPRO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GoPro in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of GoPro in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of GoPro from $4.60 to $4.30 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.43.

GoPro Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GPRO opened at $2.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 1.39. GoPro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $6.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). The business had revenue of $241.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.85 million. GoPro had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a negative return on equity of 3.85%. Analysts expect that GoPro, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia and Pacific region, and internationally. The company provides cloud connected HERO11 Black, HERO11 Black Mini, HERO10 Black, HERO10 Black Bones, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription offers access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

