Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 359.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,503 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $8,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DG. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Dollar General by 447.4% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Dollar General by 129.9% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DG. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Dollar General from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Loop Capital lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $200.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Dollar General in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Dollar General from $178.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.04.

DG opened at $102.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.89. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $101.98 and a 12 month high of $261.59.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 36.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff purchased 2,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $106.25 per share, with a total value of $212,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,137.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

