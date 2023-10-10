Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $10.64 Million Stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 1,495.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265,993 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.12% of Bath & Body Works worth $10,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Bath & Body Works by 1,180.4% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Bath & Body Works by 406.5% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Bath & Body Works by 11,890.0% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Stock Down 3.3 %

NYSE BBWI opened at $31.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.74. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.52 and a twelve month high of $49.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.32.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 30.08% and a net margin of 9.47%. Bath & Body Works’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is currently 26.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BBWI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays upgraded Bath & Body Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.69.

Bath & Body Works Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

