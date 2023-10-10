Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $6.81 Million Stock Position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its stake in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,356 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.39% of StoneX Group worth $6,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in StoneX Group during the 1st quarter worth about $3,179,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in StoneX Group by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in StoneX Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $612,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in StoneX Group by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 15,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,161 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in StoneX Group by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 27,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Charles M. Lyon sold 7,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total transaction of $710,369.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,155,751. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other StoneX Group news, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total transaction of $283,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,580,773.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles M. Lyon sold 7,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total value of $710,369.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,155,751. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,931 shares of company stock valued at $1,022,229 in the last ninety days. 15.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

StoneX Group Stock Performance

StoneX Group stock opened at $95.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.10. StoneX Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.43 and a 1 year high of $106.35.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $776.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.60 million. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 0.40%. Equities analysts anticipate that StoneX Group Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

StoneX Group Company Profile

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

