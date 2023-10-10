Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $6.97 Million Stock Position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its holdings in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,571 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $6,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,171,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 15.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 22.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Christine Y. Yan sold 3,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total transaction of $333,987.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,551,109.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Christine Y. Yan sold 3,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total value of $333,987.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,551,109.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $277,208.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,178,719. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,618 shares of company stock valued at $4,827,746 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ON. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $93.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.78.

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock opened at $90.93 on Tuesday. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a one year low of $54.93 and a one year high of $111.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $39.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.53.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

