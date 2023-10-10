Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $8.03 Million Stock Holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its stake in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,359 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.25% of LCI Industries worth $8,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LCII. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the 1st quarter worth $342,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 4,628 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LCI Industries stock opened at $112.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78 and a beta of 1.50. LCI Industries has a 12 month low of $89.28 and a 12 month high of $137.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.06.

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.16 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 6.14%. LCI Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.06 earnings per share. Analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.51%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LCII. CJS Securities lowered LCI Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on LCI Industries from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. DA Davidson lowered LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.17.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; tankless water heaters; towing products; truck accessories; and other accessories.

