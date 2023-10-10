Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $8.28 Million Stock Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 61,428 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.06% of Loews worth $8,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Loews during the 2nd quarter worth $4,259,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in Loews by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 5,125 shares during the last quarter. Brown Financial Advisory acquired a new position in Loews in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Loews in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Loews by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 234,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,919,000 after buying an additional 68,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.03% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Loews in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Loews
In related news, major shareholder Corp Loews purchased 4,456,050 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.29 per share, with a total value of $175,078,204.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 248,414,738 shares in the company, valued at $9,760,215,056.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Corp Loews purchased 4,456,050 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.29 per share, with a total value of $175,078,204.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 248,414,738 shares in the company, valued at $9,760,215,056.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.56, for a total transaction of $35,096.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,947.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.
Loews Stock Performance
NYSE:L opened at $63.67 on Tuesday. Loews Co. has a 1 year low of $50.68 and a 1 year high of $65.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.82.
Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter.
Loews Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.75%.
About Loews
Loews Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of commercial property and casualty insurance, transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and operation of a chain of hotels. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial Corporation, Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation, and Corporate.
