Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $8.33 Million Holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) by 36.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,063 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.45% of Pacira BioSciences worth $8,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 1.0% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 24,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 3.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 2.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 10.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 7.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PCRX. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Shares of PCRX stock opened at $30.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.38. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a one year low of $28.45 and a one year high of $57.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Pacira BioSciences had a positive return on equity of 11.56% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $169.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.64 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

