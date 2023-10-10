Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $9.09 Million Position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 356,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,253,735 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.56% of Semtech worth $9,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,090,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $291,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769,314 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,576,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $193,401,000 after purchasing an additional 151,730 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,776,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,160,000 after purchasing an additional 338,702 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,180,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,638,000 after purchasing an additional 722,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,924,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,227,000 after purchasing an additional 716,294 shares in the last quarter.

Get Semtech alerts:

Semtech Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of SMTC stock opened at $22.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.38 and a 200-day moving average of $24.15. Semtech Co. has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $35.18.

Insider Activity

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $238.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.37 million. Semtech had a positive return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 53.62%. Semtech’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Semtech Co. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michael W. Rodensky sold 18,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $464,788.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael W. Rodensky sold 18,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $464,788.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul V. Walsh, Jr. acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.83 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,649.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SMTC shares. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Semtech from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Semtech from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Semtech in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.85.

Read Our Latest Report on SMTC

About Semtech

(Free Report)

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.