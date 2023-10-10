Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $9.97 Million Holdings in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its position in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 683,117 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 36,373 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.92% of A10 Networks worth $9,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AtonRa Partners purchased a new position in A10 Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. grew its position in A10 Networks by 41.3% during the first quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 645,837 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,004,000 after purchasing an additional 188,810 shares in the last quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in A10 Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Algert Global LLC grew its position in A10 Networks by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 321,148 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,341,000 after purchasing an additional 34,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in A10 Networks by 1.9% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 143,340 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of A10 Networks from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. BWS Financial lowered their price objective on shares of A10 Networks from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 21,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $327,458.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 520,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,051,135.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 21,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $327,458.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 520,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,051,135.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian Becker sold 12,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $191,378.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $714,333. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,122 shares of company stock valued at $1,131,591. Company insiders own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks Stock Up 1.6 %

ATEN stock opened at $11.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $864.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 0.99. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $19.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.59.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $65.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.38 million. A10 Networks had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 23.20%. On average, research analysts expect that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A10 Networks Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

