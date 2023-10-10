Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New Investment in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 607,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,122,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 1.76% of CECO Environmental as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CECO Environmental during the first quarter worth $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in CECO Environmental during the first quarter worth $33,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CECO Environmental during the first quarter worth $142,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in CECO Environmental during the first quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in CECO Environmental during the first quarter worth $193,000. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CECO Environmental stock opened at $16.25 on Tuesday. CECO Environmental Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $16.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.55.

CECO Environmental ( NASDAQ:CECO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of $129.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.68 million. As a group, analysts expect that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of CECO Environmental from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of CECO Environmental from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, CECO Environmental has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.76 per share, for a total transaction of $165,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,000 shares in the company, valued at $715,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.99 per share, with a total value of $159,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 133,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,947.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.76 per share, with a total value of $165,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments: Engineered Systems Segment and Industrial Process Solutions Segment. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions and water and wastewater treatment solutions, as well as consultation services.

