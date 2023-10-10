Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Reduces Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,961 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,768 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $7,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $134.97 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.88. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $107.54 and a 52 week high of $138.60. The stock has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.64.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.10. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 29.80%. The business had revenue of $588.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CHKP. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.59.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

