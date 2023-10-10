Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Reduces Position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 65.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,987 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 70,998 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.07% of Paylocity worth $7,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in Paylocity by 135.1% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 174 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Paylocity in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Paylocity by 872.4% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Paylocity by 88.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bernard Robinson Kenneth sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.11, for a total transaction of $55,580.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,031 shares in the company, valued at $612,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Paylocity news, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.99, for a total value of $83,845.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,994.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bernard Robinson Kenneth sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.11, for a total value of $55,580.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,595.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,983 shares of company stock worth $33,702,623 over the last three months. 26.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $202.91 on Tuesday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $160.00 and a 1-year high of $243.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $195.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.73. The company has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 81.16 and a beta of 1.10.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. Paylocity had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $308.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PCTY. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Paylocity from $245.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Paylocity from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Paylocity from $219.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.79.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

