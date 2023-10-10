Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 13,852 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 34.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,852 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $7,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 54.1% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 122.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $315,475,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 1.5 %

HCA opened at $248.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $178.32 and a 12-month high of $304.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $264.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.62.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.63 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.32% and a negative return on equity of 12,765.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 11.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,191,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total value of $1,400,500.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,811.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,191,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,620 shares of company stock valued at $2,592,820. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on HCA. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $305.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $311.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.86.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

