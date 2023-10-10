Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 188 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,707 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $9,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 98,203.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 825,436,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $324,644,252,000 after buying an additional 824,597,013 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,308,223,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 111,819.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,983,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,080,549,000 after buying an additional 5,977,885 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 241.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,791,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $507,830,000 after buying an additional 3,386,762 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Mastercard by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,509,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $437.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $443.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $443.29.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $394.78 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $402.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $387.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market cap of $371.97 billion, a PE ratio of 37.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $418.60.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total transaction of $2,947,420.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,007 shares in the company, valued at $15,496,700.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,596,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total value of $2,947,420.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,496,700.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 424,779 shares of company stock worth $168,609,298. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

