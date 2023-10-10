Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Stock Position Lessened by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth $36,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.4% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 17.1% in the second quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,204,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $268,140,000 after buying an additional 46,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $250.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $248.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.73. The company has a market cap of $103.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.46 and a 1 year high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 107.15% and a net margin of 18.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 60.98%.

ADP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.62.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total value of $568,605.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,937,075.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Maria Black sold 17,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total transaction of $4,418,649.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,051,533.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total value of $568,605.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,937,075.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,469 shares of company stock valued at $43,287,670 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

