B. Riley Reaffirms Buy Rating for PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB)

B. Riley restated their buy rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company.

NASDAQ:PDSB opened at $4.82 on Friday. PDS Biotechnology has a one year low of $3.27 and a one year high of $13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 8.02 and a quick ratio of 8.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.95.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.37). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PDS Biotechnology will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in PDS Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in PDS Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in PDS Biotechnology by 3,102.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 8,067 shares during the period. 25.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, and human papillomavirus associated malignancies.

