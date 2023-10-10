Ballentine Partners LLC Acquires 1,758 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cloverfields Capital Group LP lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 50,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,246 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 25,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 7,073 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 372.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 24,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 4,618 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $476,880.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $217,319.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,189.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $476,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at $477,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 159,599 shares of company stock worth $10,542,469. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $51.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $86.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.08.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 33.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on SCHW. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $46.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.59.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

