Ballentine Partners LLC Acquires 95 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AON. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of AON by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in AON by 5.6% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 25,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of AON by 1.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 27,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,400,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AON by 1.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,660,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AON stock opened at $327.39 on Tuesday. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $266.35 and a 1-year high of $347.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $328.01 and its 200-day moving average is $326.96. The firm has a market cap of $66.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.90.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. AON had a net margin of 20.78% and a negative return on equity of 1,312.86%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.16%.

In other news, Director Byron Spruell bought 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $324.57 per share, for a total transaction of $259,656.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,604.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AON from $322.00 to $351.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on AON in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $361.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on AON from $331.00 to $339.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of AON from $325.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of AON from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $345.25.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

